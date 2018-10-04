Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaskans take flight in last-minute push to persuade Murkowski to vote no on Kavanaugh

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

With Sen. Lisa Murkowski one of the undecided Republicans who could sink Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, Alaskans who oppose him are boarding flights to make their case to the senator in person.

As Alaskans receive PFD checks, lower amount still politically contentious

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska residents have shared in the state’s oil wealth for decades, eagerly anticipating the reveal of the annual check’s amount, making plans on how to spend it. More recently, the excitement has been muted as Gov. Bill Walker and state legislators have capped the payout in response to Alaska’s budget deficit.

Assessing the state of Alaska’s recession

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska’s economy has been in recession for three years now. But 2019 may be a turning point.

Troopers identify 3 men killed in Alaska highway crash

Associated Press

Alaska State Troopers have released the names of three men killed in a collision on the Parks Highway.

Coast Guard investigates Kodiak members in illicit drug case

Associated Press

The U.S. Coast Guard says it has taken a number of members in Kodiak off duty status as it investigates allegations of illicit drug activity.

Fairbanks Four bring civil case before court

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

It’s up to US District Court Judge H. Russel Holland to decide if a federal civil rights suit filed against the city of Fairbanks will proceed.

Ravn owner bids highest for PenAir

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

The company that owns Ravn Air Group was the top bidder for Peninsula Airway’s assets at an auction Wednesday.

Bethel local option failed. So, what’s next?

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel voters have decided that their community should remain wet, for the time being, after the strictest form of local option alcohol control available failed in Tuesday’s election.

Toxic PCBs threaten orcas around the world

John Ryan, NNN – Seattle

Killer whales can be found around the world, and more than half of those populations are threatened by toxic chemicals called PCBs, according to a new study in the journal Science.

Cruise season ends as industry looks to see even more visitors next year

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

With the departure of the Westerdam and the Norwegian Pearl, Juneau’s 2018 cruise season has come to an end. Some in the local tour industry are already concerned about the growing number of visitors each year.

Sitka research partnership wins $2.1 million for landslide prediction

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A research partnership has been awarded $2.1 million to study landslide prediction in Sitka.