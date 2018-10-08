Campaign finance enforcers fine Republican Governors Association and Dunleavy support group

The Alaska Public Offices Commission on Friday found the Republican Governors Association violated state election law. The commission said the violation occurred when the RGA reserved TV time for political advertisements without registering with the state.

The commission also found that the group Families for Alaska’s Future – Dunleavy violated the law when it reserved TV ad time before it registered.

The commission ordered the RGA to register with the commission. It ordered Families for Alaska’s Future – Dunleavy to file accurate reports. And it ordered both groups to pay fines of $4,450. It could adjust the penalties at the next commission meeting.

The commission order was the result of a complaint by the campaign of Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott.