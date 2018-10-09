Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Two Utqiaġvik whaling crew members die in apparent whaling accident

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

North Slope Borough Mayor Harry K. Brower Jr. said that the Borough is not releasing details about the incident until all the facts are gathered and all family members have been notified.

Public safety persists as top issue for Y-K Delta tribes

Anna Rose MacArthur. KYUK – Bethel

This time last year, there were eight Village Public Safety Officers across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. Now there are nine, and one more is undergoing a background check as part of the application process. The region contains 56 tribes, and many don’t have any law enforcement at all.

Poll shows challenger closing in on Rep. Young

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

A new poll suggests Alaska Congressman Don Young, the most senior member of Congress, may be in a tight race.

Republican Governors Association plays dominant role in Alaska campaign funding

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The Republican Governors Association has paid more than two and a half million to a group backing Dunleavy’s campaign for governor.

ConocoPhillips heralds first oil at Alaska petroleum reserve

Associated Press

ConocoPhillips Alaska has reached a milestone at the first drill site on federal leases within the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

Ask A Climatologist: How much would society have to adjust to curb climate change?

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a special report that says, among other things, “limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius would require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society.”

How much can a city like Anchorage cut down on carbon?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

One place where there’s an effort to go greener is in Anchorage. The administration of mayor Ethan Berkowitz is moving forward on a new climate action plan, and simultaneously pursuing measures to reduce the city’s carbon emissions. The move comes at a time when cities and states are clashing with federal environmental policies, and developing their own climate initiatives.

Kenai invocation policy ruled unconstitutional

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

After a roughly two-year court battle, a superior court judge ruled today that the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s invocation policy is unconstitutional.

Anchorage School Board votes not to change school start times

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On Monday night, the Anchorage School Board voted against changing school start times for the district.

NPFMC may impose regulations on Southeast and GOA rental boats

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council, or NPFMC, took a step during its meeting Monday toward regulating unguided boats that anglers pay to use for halibut fishing.

Beadnose 409 crowned as the 2018 Fat Bear Week champion

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

There is a new champion, fattest bear in Katmai.