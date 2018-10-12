Elders and Youth, AFN kick off in Anchorage next week

On Monday, the 35th annual Elders and Youth conference kicks off at the Denai’ina Convention Center in Anchorage.

The three-day event organized by the First Alaskans Institute is designed to strengthen inter-generational relationships and develop indigenous leadership across Alaska. This year’s theme is “Our Ancestors, Our Fire.”

Keynote speakers include 92-year-old Inupiaq elder Ugiaqtaq Wesley Aiken from Utqiagvik, and 20-year-old Tristan Yaadoh Jovan Madros from Kaltag.

Organizers anticipate more than a thousand participants to attend. Elders and Youth precedes the annual Alaska Federation of Natives each year.

Elders and Youth runs from October 15th to 17, and AFN’s main convention starts on Thursday the 18th, and concludes on Saturday the 20th.