Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 15, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

Indicators mixed in US House race

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Challenger Alyse Galvin would seem to be on a roll. Two recent polls have shown she’s close to Rep. Don Young, and she’s raised nearly $1.2 million. But other signs aren’t so positive for her.

ConocoPhillips Alaska CEO says wave of oil production coming to North Slope

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

In a speech todayin Anchorage, ConocoPhillips Alaska president Joe Marushack said the company is looking at the potential for oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

‘Our ancestors are our fire’: Elders and Youth conference kicks off in Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The annual conference precedes the Alaska Federation of Natives convention each fall, designed to strengthen inter-generational connections and share indigenous knowledge around the state.

Despite legality in Canada, border-crossing with marijuana still will be illegal

Tom Banse, NNN – Oregon

The legalization of marijuana in Canada beginning next Wednesday will create a bloc of pot-legal states and provinces from California to Alaska.

Gubernatorial campaigns present their ideas on how to improve Alaska rural public safety

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Public safety has been voted the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s top issue by delegates attending the Association of Village Council Presidents’ annual convention. After the convention adjourned last Thursday, Alaska’s three gubernatorial campaigns presented their solutions on the topic.

Board of Fish agenda heavy with hatchery issues

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The Alaska Board of Fisheries kicked off its annual work session in Anchorage on Monday and salmon hatcheries will once again be a prominent topic of discussion.

Seldovia woman fends off bear inside her home with a broom

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

A Seldovia woman fought off a black bear inside of her home with nothing more than a broom early Monday morning.

Aniak airport construction raises fears of flooding in spring

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

The village of Aniak’s runway construction could cause more headaches for the community during spring breakup. Aniak’s city manager Kevin Toothacker says that the state’s plans to modify a road that runs next to the runway could compromise it.

Redefining sports: Petersburg High School supports starting a video gaming team

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

Petersburg School District is looking at starting a new sport at the high school–E Sports. It’s video gaming and is one of the fastest growing team-based competitions for youth in the state.