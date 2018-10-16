Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Byron Mallott resigns

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Three weeks before Alaska’s general election, Byron Mallott resigned suddenly as Alaska lieutenant governor, citing “inappropriate comments” he recently made. State Health and Social Services Commissioner Valerie Nurr’araaluk Davidson was sworn in to replace Mallott at lieutenant governor.

Feds approve second Conoco oil project in National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Trump administration has handed a key approval to ConocoPhillips for an oil development on the North Slope, west of Prudhoe Bay. According to Conoco, the Greater Mooses Tooth 2 drill site could produce up to 40,000 barrels of oil per day.

Elders and Youth conference continues in Anchorage

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

During a rousing youth keynote address at the annual Elders and Youth conference, 20-year-old Tristan Yaadoh Jovan Madros addressed the importance of traditional practices in formal education.

Sitka police officer files suit

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

A female police officer has filed a sexual harassment complaint against the Sitka Police Department, alleging that she was treated differently than male officers and subjected to sexual harassment. This is the second lawsuit filed against the department in less than two months.

DEA hosts Fairbanks opioid summit

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration is teaming with local agencies on an opioid summit in Fairbanks.

Togiak tribal authorities seize smuggled alcohol

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

Local tribal authorities in Togiak seized approximately $32,000 of alcohol, acting on a tip that alcohol was being smuggled into the dry village via air cargo, disguised in apple juice containers.

Rural Alaska populations on the rise

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The overall population of Alaska has remained steady over the past five years, but in certain areas of the state, it’s on the rise.

Petersburg Assembly rejects Tongass timber sale audit

Joe Viechnicki, KFSK – Petersburg

Petersburg’s borough assembly has voted down a resolution calling for a forensic audit of two Tongass National Forest timber sales.