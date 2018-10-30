Hillary Clinton urges support for Begich in Alaska gubernatorial race

Former secretary of state and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is wading into Alaska’s governor’s race.

On Twitter Monday, Clinton urged followers to support Democrat Mark Begich, calling him a “dedicated public servant” with a record of “cutting through bureaucracy to get things done for Alaskans.”

Last week all three of Alaska’s congressional members voiced support for fellow Republican Mike Dunleavy in the governor’s race.

It’s not clear how much Clinton’s support will help Begich win over skeptical or undecided voters. In 2016, President Donald Trump won Alaska by nearly 15 percentage points. Trump endorsed Dunleavy in a Tweet last week.