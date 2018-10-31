Older Alaskans: Still working after all these years

By -
From an Alaska Department of Labor report, May 2018

Alaska has the fastest-growing senior population in the nation. The state’s 65-plus population grew by 44 percent between 2010 and 2016.

As a May 2018 issue of Alaska Economic Trends points out, an older population coupled with a growing tendency to work later in life “means a growing share of Alaska’s workforce is 55 and older.”

On the next Hometown Alaska, we’ll speak with a state economist about this trend, and interview some older Alaska workers.

Are you over 55 and still working? Did you retire and then “un-retire” yourself? Tell us about it. Your questions and comments are always welcome on Hometown Alaska.

HOSTKathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

  • Rob Kreiger, research and analysis staffer, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development
  • Michele Palmer, retired speech pathologist, now working as a home care attendant
  • Laurel Epps, retired, drives for Uber

