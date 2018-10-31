Older Alaskans: Still working after all these years

Alaska has the fastest-growing senior population in the nation. The state’s 65-plus population grew by 44 percent between 2010 and 2016.

As a May 2018 issue of Alaska Economic Trends points out, an older population coupled with a growing tendency to work later in life “means a growing share of Alaska’s workforce is 55 and older.”

On the next Hometown Alaska, we’ll speak with a state economist about this trend, and interview some older Alaska workers.

Are you over 55 and still working? Did you retire and then “un-retire” yourself? Tell us about it. Your questions and comments are always welcome on Hometown Alaska.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Rob Kreiger, research and analysis staffer, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development

LINKS

An increasing share of Alaska workers are older, Alaska Economic Trends, May 2018

A record number of folks age 85 and older are working. Here’s what they are doing. Washington Post Wonkblog, July 5, 2018



Good news for job seekers over 50, AARP, April 4,