Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018

In last days of race for Congress, activists from both camps canvas through Anchorage

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Pollster Ivan Moore released survey results today showing Congressman Don Young is running slightly behind first-time candidate Alyse Galvin.

On education, candidates for governor have different priorities and styles

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Democrat Mark Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy come from different backgrounds. Begich has been outside the education system, Dunleavy within it.

To carry out salmon habitat measure, Alaska must decide what ‘significant’ means

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Part of the uncertainty on how the salmon habitat initiative could affect things like small-scale hydro projects or mom-and-pop placer mines hinges on a single phrase in the ballot measure: “significant adverse effects.”

Alaska experienced drops in births, marriages in 2017

Associated Press

An Alaska report shows fewer babies were born and fewer people got married in the state last year.

Flights between Russia and Alaska suspended

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The only regular flight between Alaska and Russia has been suspended after Russian authorities revoked the airline’s license to fly abroad.

Anchorage community gathers to celebrate Bettye Davis’s political legacy

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Former lawmaker Bettye Davis retired from the Anchorage School Board at the end of September after more than 35 years in public service. In her tenure on the board and in the state legislature, Davis fought for education reform and helped break barriers for Black Alaskans and women in government.

Bristol Bay tribes call for significant changes in Dillingham hospital leadership

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

A survey conducted in September found that practices at the Kanakanak Hospital’s pharmacy put patients at risk for adverse health effects.

Feds propose Tongass old growth timber sale

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

This latest proposed Tongass timber sale on Prince of Wales Island would dwarf anything seen in decades. The public has until mid-December to lodge objections with the U.S. Forest Service.