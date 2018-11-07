Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Dunleavy apparent victor in governor’s race as Begich concedes

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Mike Dunleavy won the election for governor by a decisive margin, in a night that was the best for Alaska Republicans in eight years. Democratic candidate Mark Begich called Dunleavy today to congratulate him.

Young defeats Galvin in race for 24th term

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Alaskans re-elected Congressman Don Young to a 24th term last night.

Alaska Republicans say Tuesday’s results could give them state House, Senate control

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Alaska Republicans sounded confident Tuesday that preliminary election results will put them back in control of the state House after a two-year stint in the minority.

Kelly leads Kawasaki in close Fairbanks Senate race

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

If declared the winner, Kelly will begin his sixth term as a senator in January.

Southeast continues tradition of sending Democrats to Juneau

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The balance of power is shifting across Alaska. But early and admittedly incomplete returns show that Southeast voters continued to support Democrats and their allies in the House and Senate.

Alaska voters strike down ‘Stand for Salmon’ ballot initiative

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

“No” voters are leading by a wide margin. Ballot Measure 1 is down 63 percent to 37 percent. If approved, the ballot initiative would add new protections for Alaska’s salmon habitat.

Anchorage judge ousted after controversial recall effort

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Anchorage Superior Court judge who oversaw a controversial plea deal this year appears to have been voted out.

Bloomberg philanthropy gives $1M to Anchorage for new project

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The money is set for a design lab run in partnership with the Anchorage Museum that will focus on art, civic engagement, and solutions to climate change.

Problem ‘Ender Cards’ create election headache for Sitka House race

Emily Kwong, KCAW – Sitka

The outcome of Sitka’s House District is in question following a technical failure with a key element of the voting machines. The error was widespread across Southeast.