A conversation with Roman Dial

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we spend a full hour sitting with Roman Dial, one of Alaska’s greatest adventurers, to learn about his extraordinary life and the tragic disappearance of his son. We’ll his thoughts on how that ordeal was horribly exploited by reality TV. We’ll also get into many other tales, including how he helped start wilderness racing and developed the pack raft as a tool for Alaska travel.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUEST:
- Segment 1: “Roman Dial’s work and life”. Roman Dial, PHD, is a professor of Biology and Mathematics at Alaska Pacific University and a backcountry adventurer.
LINKS:
- The Roaming Dials, adventure and travel blog
- Show Up and Blow Up: The Dixie States
- Roman Dial and his Arctic Entry
- Missing Alaska adventurer was killed by falling tree in Costa Rica, his father says
