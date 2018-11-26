Bethel City Council to choose a path forward for Avenues piped water and sewer project

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Bethel City Council is due to decide whether or not to bring piped water and sewer service to the Avenues: an area from Third to Seventh Avenue that includes Ridgecrest Drive and Main Street.

The project has been in the works for some time and City Manager Peter Williams has prepared three options, all of which involve purchasing six more water trucks. One choice would be to add the trucks and continue the existing service. Another would be to add the trucks, but also to apply for funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and construct approximately “40 percent of the piping,” which would reach about 45 homes. The third option, which Williams recommended, is to apply for the funding, buy the trucks and construct the entire project, which would reach about 112 homes. Under the proposal, the city would have to absorb two-thirds of the cost.

Also on the agenda — an action item to digitally archive 50 years of meeting records and a proclamation to recognize Margaret “Tootsie” Guinn for her 40 years of service as a city election official.