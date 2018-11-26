Midnight Sun Jazz November 23rd, 2018

Here’s the Saturday November 23rd, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.

Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.

The show’s opening and closing theme music, “ Midnight Sun”, was composed by jazz vibraphonist and big band leader Lionel Hampton. Original performances of the theme, as performed by a wide variety of artists, are featured each week. Ed Ulman, your host, studied jazz at the Lionel Hampton School of Music in addition to performing, recording, and producing jazz concerts professionally.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title (composer)

Artist Name

Album Title

————————————

Midnight Sun

Jackie Ryan & Eric Alexander

Doozy

Brasil (Aquarela do Brasil)

Eliane Elias

Made in Brazil

I Put a Spell On You

Nina Simone

I Put a Spell On You

Foggy Day

Wynton Marsalis

Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1

You Don’t Know What Love Is

Wes Montgomery

Groove Brothers

Autumn Leaves

John Allred

In The Beginning

A Minor Affair

US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors

The Legacy Of Sammy Nestico

Up From The Skies

Vanguard Jazz Orchestra

Up From The Skies, Music Of Jim McNeely

Whisper Not

Mark Nightingale

Destiny

Rhythm-A-Ning

Bill Holman Band

Brilliant Corners – The Music of the Thelonious Monk

500 Miles High

Chick Corea & Return to Forever

Light As a Feather

Con Alma

Poncho Sanchez & Terence Blanchard

Poncho Sanchez and Terence Blanchard = Chano y Dizzy!

Manhã de Carnaval

Paco de Lucía, Al Di Meola & John McLaughlin

The Guitar Trio

Mas Que Nada

Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66

20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection – The Best of Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66

Águas de Março (Waters of March)

Eliane Elias

Made in Brazil

The Middle Man

Christian McBride

Christian McBride’s New Jawn

I Told You So

Tall Jazz

Tall Jazz Plays Tall Jazz

It’s You or No One

Ray Vega & Thomas Marriott

East-West Trumpet Summit

Del Sasser

Jim Snidero & Jeremy Pelt

Jubilation! Celebrating Cannonball Adderley

Midnight Sun

Bucky Pizzarelli

Generations