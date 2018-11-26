Midnight Sun Jazz November 23rd, 2018

Here’s the Saturday November 23rd, 2018 edition of Midnight Sun Jazz, with host Ed Ulman. Playlists for previous shows can be found here.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas or as Dr. Billy Talor puts it, “America’s classical music.” A body of musical styles and improvised performances known as swing, bebop, hard bop, Latin jazz, salsa, jazz-rock fusion, to name a few. Midnight Sun Jazz presents the finest recorded performances by international, national, regional and local improvising musical artists committed to keeping the music of the Americas sounding throughout the world.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title (composer)
Artist Name
Album Title
Midnight Sun
Jackie Ryan & Eric Alexander
Doozy
Brasil (Aquarela do Brasil)
Eliane Elias
Made in Brazil
I Put a Spell On You
Nina Simone
I Put a Spell On You
Foggy Day
Wynton Marsalis
Marsalis Standard Time, Vol. 1
You Don’t Know What Love Is
Wes Montgomery
Groove Brothers
Autumn Leaves
John Allred
In The Beginning
A Minor Affair
US Army Field Band Jazz Ambassadors
The Legacy Of Sammy Nestico
Up From The Skies
Vanguard Jazz Orchestra
Up From The Skies, Music Of Jim McNeely
Whisper Not
Mark Nightingale
Destiny
Rhythm-A-Ning
Bill Holman Band
Brilliant Corners – The Music of the Thelonious Monk
500 Miles High
Chick Corea & Return to Forever
Light As a Feather
Con Alma
Poncho Sanchez & Terence Blanchard
Poncho Sanchez and Terence Blanchard = Chano y Dizzy!
Manhã de Carnaval
Paco de Lucía, Al Di Meola & John McLaughlin
The Guitar Trio
Mas Que Nada
Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66
20th Century Masters: The Millennium Collection – The Best of Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66
Águas de Março (Waters of March)
Eliane Elias
Made in Brazil
The Middle Man
Christian McBride
Christian McBride’s New Jawn
I Told You So
Tall Jazz
Tall Jazz Plays Tall Jazz
It’s You or No One
Ray Vega & Thomas Marriott
East-West Trumpet Summit
Del Sasser
Jim Snidero & Jeremy Pelt
Jubilation! Celebrating Cannonball Adderley
Midnight Sun
Bucky Pizzarelli
Generations