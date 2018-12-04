Traveling Music 12-9-18

Traveling Music

Date: 12-9-18

Kluonie Frey (Shonti Elder – engineer)

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Angels and Men

Pure Records

4:48

O Christmas Tree

Ann Reed / lyrics Ann Reed, music trad.

(Not Your Average) Holiday CD

Turtlecub

3:33

Deck The Halls

Border Brass / Traditional

Tijuana Christmas

Seasonal

2:13

Carol of the Banjos – instrumental

Beta Radio / Trad.

Songs the Season Brings

Beta Radio

1:27

Wasaill Song

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Trad.

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

3:31

Don Oiche ud I mBeithil

Dordan / Trad.

A Night Before A Celtic Christmas

Narada

2:55

We’ll Sing Hallelujah

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Angels and Men

Pure Records

4:16

Christmastime is Here

Afro Blue / Vince Guaraldi

The Sing-Off Songs of the Season

Epic

2:52

Danse of the Sugarplum Fairies

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / adapted from Tchaikovsky

Jingle All The Way

Rounder

3:30

Awake, Awake

Waterson-Carthy / Trad.

Holy Heathens and the Old Green Man

Topic

4:08

The Huron Carol

Heather Dale / Trad.

This Endris Night

Amphis Music

3:45

Balulalow

Karine Polwart, Kevin McGuire and Rory Campbell / Trad.

Cold Blow These Winter Winds

Compass

3:04

River – instrumental

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / Joni Mitchell

Jingle All The Way

Rounder

3:46

The Little Jack Frost

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Angels and Men

Pure Records

4:32

The Rebel Jesus

Jackson Brown with the Chieftans / Jackson Brown

Bells of Dublin

Sony Legacy

3:48

Sleighride – instrumental

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / Leroy Anderson

Jingle All The Way

Rounder

3:30