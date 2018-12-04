Traveling Music 12-9-18

By -

Traveling Music

Date: 12-9-18

Kluonie Frey (Shonti Elder – engineer)

 

Format:  Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

 

Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Angels and Men

Pure Records

4:48

 

O Christmas Tree

Ann Reed / lyrics Ann Reed, music trad.

(Not Your Average) Holiday CD

Turtlecub

3:33

 

Deck The Halls

Border Brass / Traditional

Tijuana Christmas

Seasonal

2:13

 

Carol of the Banjos – instrumental

Beta Radio / Trad.

Songs the Season Brings

Beta Radio

1:27

 

Wasaill Song

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Trad.

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

3:31

 

Don Oiche ud I mBeithil

Dordan / Trad.

A Night Before A Celtic Christmas

Narada

2:55

 

We’ll Sing Hallelujah

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Angels and Men

Pure Records

4:16

 

Christmastime is Here

Afro Blue / Vince Guaraldi

The Sing-Off Songs of the Season

Epic

2:52

 

Danse of the Sugarplum Fairies

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / adapted from Tchaikovsky

Jingle All The Way

Rounder

3:30

 

Awake, Awake

Waterson-Carthy / Trad.

Holy Heathens and the Old Green Man

Topic

4:08

 

The Huron Carol

Heather Dale / Trad.

This Endris Night

Amphis Music

3:45

 

Balulalow

Karine Polwart, Kevin McGuire and Rory Campbell / Trad.

Cold Blow These Winter Winds

Compass

3:04

 

River – instrumental

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / Joni Mitchell

Jingle All The Way

Rounder

3:46

 

The Little Jack Frost

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Angels and Men

Pure Records

4:32

 

The Rebel Jesus

Jackson Brown with the Chieftans / Jackson Brown

Bells of Dublin

Sony Legacy

3:48

 

Sleighride – instrumental

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / Leroy Anderson

Jingle All The Way

Rounder

3:30

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR