Traveling Music 12-9-18

Traveling Music
Date: 12-9-18
Kluonie Frey (Shonti Elder – engineer)
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Santa Never Brings Me A Banjo
Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby
Angels and Men
Pure Records
4:48
O Christmas Tree
Ann Reed / lyrics Ann Reed, music trad.
(Not Your Average) Holiday CD
Turtlecub
3:33
Deck The Halls
Border Brass / Traditional
Tijuana Christmas
Seasonal
2:13
Carol of the Banjos – instrumental
Beta Radio / Trad.
Songs the Season Brings
Beta Radio
1:27
Wasaill Song
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Trad.
Winter’s Grace
Signature Sounds
3:31
Don Oiche ud I mBeithil
Dordan / Trad.
A Night Before A Celtic Christmas
Narada
2:55
We’ll Sing Hallelujah
Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby
Angels and Men
Pure Records
4:16
Christmastime is Here
Afro Blue / Vince Guaraldi
The Sing-Off Songs of the Season
Epic
2:52
Danse of the Sugarplum Fairies
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / adapted from Tchaikovsky
Jingle All The Way
Rounder
3:30
Awake, Awake
Waterson-Carthy / Trad.
Holy Heathens and the Old Green Man
Topic
4:08
The Huron Carol
Heather Dale / Trad.
This Endris Night
Amphis Music
3:45
Balulalow
Karine Polwart, Kevin McGuire and Rory Campbell / Trad.
Cold Blow These Winter Winds
Compass
3:04
River – instrumental
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / Joni Mitchell
Jingle All The Way
Rounder
3:46
The Little Jack Frost
Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby
Angels and Men
Pure Records
4:32
The Rebel Jesus
Jackson Brown with the Chieftans / Jackson Brown
Bells of Dublin
Sony Legacy
3:48
Sleighride – instrumental
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones / Leroy Anderson
Jingle All The Way
Rounder
3:30