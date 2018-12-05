Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Kathryn Dodge files appeal after falling behind in HD1 race by one vote
Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks
The Democratic candidate in the back-and-forth nearly-tied race for a Fairbanks seat in the Alaska statehouse is now appealing the results.
Dunleavy names new AG, corrections and public safety commissioners
Anne Hillman and Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced Amanda Price, Nancy Dahlstrom and Kevin Clarkson as the newest additions to his cabinet.
Ben Stevens, former Alaska senator investigated by FBI, lands job with Dunleavy administration
Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Ben Stevens, the former Alaska Senate president once investigated for corruption by federal authorities, has landed a job with Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. He’ll be a policy advisor, focusing on fishing, legislation and transportation.
Got quake damage? Officials outline next steps for claims
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
As residents in southcentral Alaska clean up damage from last week’s earthquake, government officials have one major request: take notes.
Disaster aid for Alaska to be linked to relief for Calif. wildfires
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski says disaster funds for Alaska will likely be included early next year in a bill with aid for the victims of the California wildfires. “So Alaska is not alone in this,” she said.
Gruening Middle School closed for the rest of the school year due to earthquake damage
Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Anchorage School District announced that Gruening Middle School will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to damage sustained during Friday’s earthquake.
After Friday’s quake, UAA classes resume in under a week
The University of Alaska Anchorage reopened to students Wednesday after being closed due to Friday’s earthquake. The university had no structural damage or gas leaks, but there was still a lot of cleaning up to do.
Two Anchorage Assembly members are resigning — for two different reasons
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
While it’s unusual for Assembly members to depart before the end of their terms, it’s not unprecedented.
Anchorage Assembly approves $1B sale of ML&P to Chugach Electric
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The Anchorage Assembly unanimously approved the massive sale of its electric utility to another energy provider.
Wasilla holds celebration for newly-minted Governor Dunleavy
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
Several hundred Alaskans celebrated the inauguration of Mike Dunleavy as governor in Wasilla yesterday.
Two teams of Lower 48 geologists are coming to Anchorage to study quake
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
There’s all sorts of research going on about the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Southcentral Alaska on Friday, and two teams of geologists from the Lower 48 are heading to Anchorage to study it.