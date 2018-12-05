Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Kathryn Dodge files appeal after falling behind in HD1 race by one vote

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Democratic candidate in the back-and-forth nearly-tied race for a Fairbanks seat in the Alaska statehouse is now appealing the results.

Dunleavy names new AG, corrections and public safety commissioners

Anne Hillman and Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has announced Amanda Price, Nancy Dahlstrom and Kevin Clarkson as the newest additions to his cabinet.

Ben Stevens, former Alaska senator investigated by FBI, lands job with Dunleavy administration

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Ben Stevens, the former Alaska Senate president once investigated for corruption by federal authorities, has landed a job with Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration. He’ll be a policy advisor, focusing on fishing, legislation and transportation.

Got quake damage? Officials outline next steps for claims

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

As residents in southcentral Alaska clean up damage from last week’s earthquake, government officials have one major request: take notes.

Disaster aid for Alaska to be linked to relief for Calif. wildfires

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski says disaster funds for Alaska will likely be included early next year in a bill with aid for the victims of the California wildfires. “So Alaska is not alone in this,” she said.

Gruening Middle School closed for the rest of the school year due to earthquake damage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage School District announced that Gruening Middle School will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to damage sustained during Friday’s earthquake.

After Friday’s quake, UAA classes resume in under a week

The University of Alaska Anchorage reopened to students Wednesday after being closed due to Friday’s earthquake. The university had no structural damage or gas leaks, but there was still a lot of cleaning up to do.

Two Anchorage Assembly members are resigning — for two different reasons

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

While it’s unusual for Assembly members to depart before the end of their terms, it’s not unprecedented.

Anchorage Assembly approves $1B sale of ML&P to Chugach Electric

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Anchorage Assembly unanimously approved the massive sale of its electric utility to another energy provider.

Wasilla holds celebration for newly-minted Governor Dunleavy

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Several hundred Alaskans celebrated the inauguration of Mike Dunleavy as governor in Wasilla yesterday.

Two teams of Lower 48 geologists are coming to Anchorage to study quake

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

There’s all sorts of research going on about the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit Southcentral Alaska on Friday, and two teams of geologists from the Lower 48 are heading to Anchorage to study it.