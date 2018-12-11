The Alaska Constitution 101: What you need to know

The Alaska Constitution flowed through many conversations during our last election on Nov. 6, 2018. For its last edition for 2018, Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska takes a look at that document. Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney, recently presented an historical perspective to the Soldotna Rotary, emphasizing management problems under the territorial government and how the Alaska Constitutional Convention sought to address those issues.
Ongoing important topics related to our state constitution include:
- how judges are selected, and why Alaska judges do not run for election, but rather stand for retention, giving voters a say;
- the recent debate on whether the PFD should be enshrined in the constitution;
- what is the process for revising the Alaska State Constitution, and how often does it happen?
- Matt Peterson, Anchorage attorney
LINKS:
- The Alaska Constitution, Justia website, US Law
- Creating Alaska: the origins of the 49th state, University of Alaska project website
- A Native perspective of Alaska’s Constitution (60 years later), UAA Justice Center, 10.23.2018
- Should PFD be enshrined in the Alaska Constitution? opinion by Sen. John Coghill, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, 3.11.2018
- The wisdom of the Alaska Constitution a half-century later shows the forward thinking of its framers, by historian Stephen Haycox, Anchorage Daily News, 12.9.2018
- Constitutional and statutory provisions governing judicial retention/evaluation, Alaska Judicial Council website
- The Alaska Constitution, A Citizen’s Guide, Fifth edition (PDF, 252-pgs)
- Dunleavy is gearing up to consider some constitutional reforms, opinion by Rich Moniak, Juneau Empire, 11.18.2018
