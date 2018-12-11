The Alaska Constitution 101: What you need to know

The Alaska Constitution flowed through many conversations during our last election on Nov. 6, 2018. For its last edition for 2018, Justice Alaska on Hometown Alaska takes a look at that document. Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney, recently presented an historical perspective to the Soldotna Rotary, emphasizing management problems under the territorial government and how the Alaska Constitutional Convention sought to address those issues.

Ongoing important topics related to our state constitution include:

how judges are selected, and why Alaska judges do not run for election, but rather stand for retention, giving voters a say;

the recent debate on whether the PFD should be enshrined in the constitution;

what is the process for revising the Alaska State Constitution, and how often does it happen?

As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Join us!

HOSTS:

GUESTS:

Matt Peterson, Anchorage attorney



LINKS:

PARTICIPATE