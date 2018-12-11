Traveling Music 12-23-18

Traveling Music

Date: 12-23-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

The 12 Days of Christmas

Straight No Chaser / Trad. Arr. Richard Gregory, Dan Ponce

Holiday Spirits

Atco

3:42

First Christmas Away From Home

Stan Rogers / Stan Rogers

Between the Breaks…Live!

www.borealisrecords.com

6:22

That Night in Bethlehem, What Child is This? – instrumentals

Mary Coogan and friends / Traditional

Christmas

www.markdannrecording.com

3:45

My Grown-Up Christmas List

Sylvia / music David Foster, lyrics Linda Thompson

A Cradle in Bethlehem

Red Pony Records

3:26

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

MJ Reimann / Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane

Merry Christmas from Alaska

Nightwork Records

2:43

Do You Hear What I Hear?

Eileen Ivers / Traditional

An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas

Musical Bridge Island

4:28

Good King Wenceslas

Ann Reed / lyrics Ann Reed, music trad.

(Not Your Average) Holiday CD

Turtlecub

2:33

Ho Ho Ho and a Bottle of Rhum

Jimmy Buffet / lyrics Jimmy Buffet, Russ Kunkel, Music by Jimmy Buffett, Roger Guth, Peter Mayer

Christmas Island

MCA

4:05

Go Tell it on the Mountain

Blind Boys of Alabama with Tom Waits / Traditional

Go Tell it on the Mountain

Real World

3:57

If We Make It Through December

Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Merle Haggard

Winter’s Grace

Signature Sounds

4:25

Christmas Day in the Morning

Denise Martin, Jim Kerr / Traditional

Christmas in the Air

manofgravity.com/Music/Jubilee/Jubille.html

2:08

Once in Royal David’s City / Christ Church

Hannah Rarity with Cherish the Ladies / lyrics Cecil Frances Alexander, music H.J. Gauntlett,

tune Christ Church by John Sheahan

Christmas in Ireland

www.cherishtheladies.com

3:47

Newton Hill – instrumental

Phil Cunningham / Phil Cunningham

Celtic Christmas – Silver Anniversary Edition

3:38

Christmas Bells

Sylvia / lyrics Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, music John Mock

A Cradle in Bethlehem

Red Pony Records

2:54

Christmas in the Trenches

John McCutcheon / John McCutcheon

Winter Solstice

Rounder Records

5:23