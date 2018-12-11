Traveling Music 12-23-18

Traveling Music
Date: 12-23-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
The 12 Days of Christmas
Straight No Chaser / Trad. Arr. Richard Gregory, Dan Ponce
Holiday Spirits
Atco
3:42
First Christmas Away From Home
Stan Rogers / Stan Rogers
Between the Breaks…Live!
www.borealisrecords.com
6:22
That Night in Bethlehem, What Child is This? – instrumentals
Mary Coogan and friends / Traditional
Christmas
www.markdannrecording.com
3:45
My Grown-Up Christmas List
Sylvia / music David Foster, lyrics Linda Thompson
A Cradle in Bethlehem
Red Pony Records
3:26
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
MJ Reimann / Hugh Martin, Ralph Blane
Merry Christmas from Alaska
Nightwork Records
2:43
Do You Hear What I Hear?
Eileen Ivers / Traditional
An Nollaig: An Irish Christmas
Musical Bridge Island
4:28
Good King Wenceslas
Ann Reed / lyrics Ann Reed, music trad.
(Not Your Average) Holiday CD
Turtlecub
2:33
Ho Ho Ho and a Bottle of Rhum
Jimmy Buffet / lyrics Jimmy Buffet, Russ Kunkel, Music by Jimmy Buffett, Roger Guth, Peter Mayer
Christmas Island
MCA
4:05
Go Tell it on the Mountain
Blind Boys of Alabama with Tom Waits / Traditional
Go Tell it on the Mountain
Real World
3:57
If We Make It Through December
Laurie Lewis and Tom Rozum / Merle Haggard
Winter’s Grace
Signature Sounds
4:25
Christmas Day in the Morning
Denise Martin, Jim Kerr / Traditional
Christmas in the Air
manofgravity.com/Music/Jubilee/Jubille.html
2:08
Once in Royal David’s City / Christ Church
Hannah Rarity with Cherish the Ladies / lyrics Cecil Frances Alexander, music H.J. Gauntlett,
tune Christ Church by John Sheahan
Christmas in Ireland
www.cherishtheladies.com
3:47
Newton Hill – instrumental
Phil Cunningham / Phil Cunningham
Celtic Christmas – Silver Anniversary Edition
3:38
Christmas Bells
Sylvia / lyrics Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, music John Mock
A Cradle in Bethlehem
Red Pony Records
2:54
Christmas in the Trenches
John McCutcheon / John McCutcheon
Winter Solstice
Rounder Records
5:23