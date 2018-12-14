“Arctic Solitaire” book and adverse weather gear

Paul Souders wanted see and photograph polar bears for himself, by himself, in a new way, and he did something to accomplish that no one else would have thought of. He put a 22-foot boat on a trailer and drove to the Arctic, voyaging north, through Hudson Bay, to the pack ice. The photographs he came back with are stunning, showing bears in a way I’ve never seen them. We’ll also talk about gear to get you outside, walking and running, in adverse winter weather.

Segment 1: “Hunting for the perfect polar bear picture”. Paul Souders, author of Arctic Solitaire: A Boat, A Bay, and the Quest for the Perfect Bear.

Segment 2: "Blackfish". Producer Barrett Golding, from the Hearing Voices network and PRX.

Segment 3: "Shoes and clothing for running and walking in adverse weather". Haley White, manager, Skinny Raven.

