Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Dec. 17, 2018

Alaska’s two senators voted differently on several big issues in the last week

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The U.S. Senate took some big votes last week, and Alaska’s senators sometimes split over them.

Environmental groups sue Trump administration to halt Arctic drilling project

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

A coalition of environmental groups are suing the Trump administration to challenge what would be the first oil production facility in Arctic federal waters, claiming the federal government’s analysis leading to its approval was faulty.

This winter, a major oil exploration effort is happening in a familiar place: Prudhoe Bay

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

BP is undertaking a massive effort to get the clearest picture yet of what the Prudhoe Bay oil field looks like. The idea is that, after all these years, there’s more oil at Prudhoe Bay to drill, but it’s in smaller, harder-to-find pockets.

Energy specialist urges radon tests after Alaska earthquake

Associated Press

A state energy specialist is encouraging those affected by last month’s earthquake in Southcentral Alaska to retest their homes for radon.

Delta Junction man dies in snowmachine accident near Paxton

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

A 29-year-old Delta Junction man died Saturday of injuries he sustained when he wrecked his snowmachine near Paxson.

Adding insulation to the outside of your home? Watch out for mold.

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“Every summer driving through Fairbanks, I will see somebody adding this kind of retrofit to their home,” said research engineer Robbin Garber-Slaght.

Is testing Juneau’s student athletes for drugs and alcohol effective?

Kavitha George, KTOO – Juneau

Random drug testing has been mandatory for Juneau School District’s high school athletes since 2009. But among administrators, students, parents, and coaches, there doesn’t seem to be a consensus about its purpose or its effectiveness.

Rare military ceremony at JBER for Service Cross recipient

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The recognition comes from Sgt. Justin Gallegos’s role in the 2009 Battle of Kamdesh in Afghanistan, when a small group of Army soldiers held off an ambush by around 300 Taliban fighters.