This month Arctic Entries brings you “Splitsville: Stories of parting ways, creating rifts, and doing something new.” In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth, and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.

SPEAKERS:

Erynne DeVorre – Caught the Feels

– Caught the Feels Naomi Hagelund – Newfound Freedom

– Newfound Freedom Marie Acemah – My Awkward Phase with Anchorage

– My Awkward Phase with Anchorage Jolene Campbell – Splitting from the Cycle

– Splitting from the Cycle Nevaeh Miller – Another Alaska Statistic

– Another Alaska Statistic E.J.R. David – Why Are You Here?

– Why Are You Here? Taylor DiBiasio – Who Says Cancer Treatment Can’t Have a Blooper Reel?

HOSTS: Cody Liska and Rosey Robards

BROADCAST: Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts