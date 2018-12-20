Trump administration takes next step towards oil lease sales in ANWR

One year after Congress voted to allow oil development in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the Trump administration has taken another step towards making it happen.

The Interior Department today announced it is releasing the draft environmental impact statement for an oil leasing program in the refuge’s Coastal Plain.

When finalized, the environmental review will guide where and how oil leasing should happen in the Coastal Plain, also known as the 1002 area, a 1.6-million-acre portion of the refuge.

In the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, Congress required that each lease sale in the Coastal Plain should offer “not fewer than 400,000 acres” up for bid to oil companies.

Interior Department officials say the alternatives laid out in the draft environmental impact statement are intended to protect the calving grounds for the Porcupine caribou herd.

The Porcupine caribou herd is one of the main reasons conservation groups and Gwich’in leaders oppose oil development in ANWR – they argue any oil development there threatens the herd.

The Interior Department will hold a series of public meetings before they finalize the environmental impact statement.

Environmental groups say they still plan to strongly oppose allowing oil leasing in the refuge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.