Fairbanks man sentenced for stealing $300K from nonprofit

A Fairbanks man has been sentenced to a year and half in federal prison for stealing from a nonprofit organization.

A released from the US attorney’s office says 39-year-old David Michel McGraw was the financial director of the Yukon River Inter Tribal Watershed Council and earlier plead guilty plea to misapplication of $300,000 from the Alaska group, which receives federal grant funding. McGraw, who has already paid back the money, was also ordered to pay the IRS over $40,000.

Court documents say McGraw created fake corporations to hide the embezzlement, and used the money to buy an airplane, real estate, guns and to pay for flight school and on-line pornography.

Following completion of his prison sentence, McGraw will subject to two years of supervises

release.