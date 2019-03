Fifty-two mushers headed out of Willow as the 2019 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began in earnest Sunday, March 3. Iditapod host Casey Grove is joined by KNOM’s Ben Matheson and Braver Mountain Mushing’s Quince Mountain for discussions of the restart, early-race strategy and some of the numbers of the Iditarod, including that this year’s race features the highest-ever percentage of female mushers.