Anchorage police: Suspected prowler shot, killed after firing at officers

Anchorage police shot and killed a man who allegedly fired at officers in Airport Heights early Thursday morning, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

The incident happened around 2:15 a.m. after police responded to a report of a vehicle prowler on the 1900 block of Columbine Street, APD Chief Justin Doll said at a Thursday morning press conference. Officers soon found a person they believed to be the suspect, Doll said. Officers made brief contact with the suspected prowler, who reportedly did not comply with verbal commands, Doll said.

“We believe, at this point, that that suspect fired at our officers, and our officers returned fire,” the police chief said.

Doll said officers recovered a handgun with a partially ejected shell casing at the scene. Four officers fired at the suspect, who was hit multiple times, Doll said. Officers rendered aid and called for medics, but the person — an adult male who has yet to be publicly identified — was later declared deceased at a local hospital around 2:45 a.m., according to APD.

The police chief said the case remains under investigation, and the four officers involved have been placed on mandatory administrative leave. Their names will be withheld for 72 hours, per department protocol, Doll said.

After APD completes its own investigation, the police chief said, the case would be forwarded to the the Office of Special Prosecution for a review. Chief Doll said the department’s internal affairs department would also review the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.