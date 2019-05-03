Living well and sparking a climate revolution

The word environment has become interchangeable with the word nature. That dualism contributes to the idea that humans are outside of nature, unbound by natural laws, or special among all species. Next on Line One, Dr. Peter Kalmus shares how living in harmony with nature made him a happier, more connected person.
- Dr. Peter Kalmus, Ph.D, climate scientist
LINKS:
- The New York Times answers 17 frequently asked questions about climate change
- NASA details the history and evidence of climate change
- The United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assesses the science related to climate change worldwide
- The New York Times breaks down how to shop, cook and eat in a warming world
