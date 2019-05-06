Alaska News Nightly: Monday, May 6, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Big parts of Gov. Dunleavy’s agenda remain unfinished. But he still has time, tools at his disposal.

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

With the legislative session winding down, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has gotten traction with some of his ideas, but many others have stalled. The governor’s office is still holding out for more, but his allies say Dunleavy can still declare victory without passage of specific bills or initiatives.

Pompeo to Arctic Council: Easy days are over

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The countries of the Arctic Council have for years rejoiced that their region is a zone of peace and cooperation. But in a speech in Finland Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a harder edge.

Communities in Anchorage and Fairbanks commemorate missing Native women and children

Johanna Eurich and Robyne, KYUK and KUAC – Anchorage/Fairbanks

Statistics indicate Alaska Native woman have been murdered or gone missing in disproportionately large numbers. May 5th marked the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls and community members in Anchorage and Fairbanks gathered over the weekend to pay their respects.

Anchorage utility racing to fix sewer line unmoored by quake

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

An Anchorage sewer line broke loose from the bottom of a city lake after the Magnitude 7.1 earthquake last year, and reinstalling it has not been easy.

New Anchorage climate plan calls for 80 percent cut to emissions by 2050

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On Tuesday, the city’s Assembly is receiving the 106-page document, which outlines everything from transportation recommendations to emission reduction targets.

As the Lower 48 continues to dry out, Alaska could get wetter

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

This past winter, parts of Southeast Alaska experienced severe drought. But a new study published in the journal Nature suggests that’s probably not a preview of what’s to come in Alaska.

Ft. Greely wildfire gores to 6,700 acres

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There’s growing concern about a wildfire south of Delta Junction. The Oregon Lakes Fire, has burned about 6,700 acres on a military training range near Ft. Greely.

Donlin Gold looks to schools, workforce development for future employees

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

Donlin Gold promised to hire local workers for its proposed gold mine. To fulfill that promise, the company knows that it has to start now and it has to start young.

Public will have chance to weigh in on proposal to move Juneau City Hall

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

Officials say CBJ outgrew the current City Hall more than 20 years ago. Now the city is proposing a new City Hall building on top of the Downtown Transportation Center parking garage.

Anchorage Bike Blessing draws riders from around the state

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The event — which coincides with the start of Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month — is organized by the nonprofit group Alaska Bikers Advocating Training & Education, otherwise known as ABATE.