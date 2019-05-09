Alaska Morning News: Wednesday, May 8, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Conservation groups sue over Prince of Wales Island project

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk

Eight conservation groups filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Forest Service in federal district court last week over the controversial sale of thousands of acres of trees on Prince of Wales Island.

LeDoux stripped of assignments after break with caucus

Associated Press

A Republican state lawmaker has been stripped of her committee assignments after breaking with the Alaska House majority coalition over a budget vote.

University of Alaska announces HR department layoffs

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska has sent layoff notices to 48 human resources

department employees, as it reorganizes and consolidates its statewide HR

system.

8 a.m. Newscast

Constitutional delegate Vic Fischer opposes Dunleavy’s amendment proposals

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

Vic Fischer, the sole surviving member of the Alaska constitutional convention, has told lawmakers he opposes three amendments to the Alaska Constitution proposed by Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

As memories of the Exxon Valdez fade, a plea to Congress to retain the lessons learned

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

In the wake of the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill, Congress imposed a per-barrel tax to pay for the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund, which allows the government to launch a spill response and pay compensation, even before the company at fault is held to account. But at the end of last year, Congress allowed that law to expire. A group of Alaskans recently traveled to Washington, D.C. to ask lawmakers to renew it.

Fishing crew’s safety training pays off in nighttime rescue

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

A helicopter from Air Station Sitka safely rescued all five crew members of a fishing boat that sank just south of Baranof Island early Tuesday morning.