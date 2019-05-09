Annual volunteer effort to clean up Anchorage waterways commences

Anchorage’s citywide creek cleanup started Thursday as volunteers began picking up what – each year – amounts to hundreds of pounds of often muddy and wet trash from waterways. Organized by the Anchorage Waterways Council, the clean up aims to remove unsightly garbage and reduce negative impacts to fish, birds and other wildlife.

One of the first teams to don their waders and gloves for the 35th annual Anchorage Creek Cleanup was a group of volunteers from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, led by Katrina Liebich