A survival guide for Gold Star parents

Parents of military service members live daily with the fear of losing a child when their son or daughter makes the decision to serve, but the reality of loss is often complicated by many factors. Therapist and Gold Star Widow Joanne Steen shares how to deal with the loss of a military family member. Join co-host Prentiss Pemberton for Line One.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUEST:

Joanne Steen, MS, NCC, author, certified therapist, Gold Star widow

Still Standing Magazine shares five things to know about child loss in the military

A U.S. Army Ranger shares the story of a mother who lost her only child during an overseas deployment

The Department of Defense-funded Military OneSource offers resources and information about what to do after losing a loved one in the military

Mental Health America offers guidance on how to cope with bereavement and grief

