How the Disability Law Center of Alaska serves

By
Kathleen McCoy, KSKA - Anchorage
-

This is an independent, nonprofit law firm providing legal advocacy for people with disabilities anywhere in Alaska. It serves as the congressionally mandated “protection and advocacy” agency in Alaska. Each state has one, based on a public outcry in the 1970s about abuse and neglect of individuals with disabilities in institutional care. The law firm advocates for their legal, human and civil rights.

Alaska’s Disability Law Center has been in the news lately, filing a suit against the state to refrain from housing mental health patients in jails. We can expect an update on that case.

In addition, the center’s executive director will detail important services the firm provides based on the priorities of its clients. Those topics can include providing information on legal requirements to accommodate service and emotional support animals, to advocating for persons with traumatic head injuries, to aiding Social Security disability recipients navigating the appeals process.

HOSTSKathleen McCoy, Elaine Andrews

GUEST:

David Fleurant, executive director, Disability Law Center of Alaska

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
  • Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air
    LIVE: Monday, May 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m
    REPEAT: Monday, May 20, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR