How the Disability Law Center of Alaska serves

This is an independent, nonprofit law firm providing legal advocacy for people with disabilities anywhere in Alaska. It serves as the congressionally mandated “protection and advocacy” agency in Alaska. Each state has one, based on a public outcry in the 1970s about abuse and neglect of individuals with disabilities in institutional care. The law firm advocates for their legal, human and civil rights.

Alaska’s Disability Law Center has been in the news lately, filing a suit against the state to refrain from housing mental health patients in jails. We can expect an update on that case.

In addition, the center’s executive director will detail important services the firm provides based on the priorities of its clients. Those topics can include providing information on legal requirements to accommodate service and emotional support animals, to advocating for persons with traumatic head injuries, to aiding Social Security disability recipients navigating the appeals process.

HOSTS: Kathleen McCoy, Elaine Andrews

GUEST:

David Fleurant, executive director, Disability Law Center of Alaska

LINKS:

Disability Law Center of Alaska, website

API litigation, press releases and hearing recordings

Information page on Social Security hearing denials, web page

