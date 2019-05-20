Alaska Morning News: Monday, May 20, 2019

7 a.m. Newscast

Murkowski chaired a hearing last Thursday on how to capture carbon

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media

Companies like BP, Shell and Exxon are launching coalitions to ask Congress to

impose a tax or fee on carbon emissions. In a recent Senate Energy Committee meeting, Sen. Lisa Murkowski highlighted a different approach.

Lawmaker says she won’t hear Alaska abortion ban bill

Associated Press

Democratic Rep. Ivy Spohnholz, co-chair of the House Health and Social Services Committee, says she has “no interest in making it illegal for women to get an important health care procedure.”

Federal money announced to fight Alaska spruce bark beetles

Associated Press

The U.S. Forest Service is providing funds to the state to help address an accelerating spread of spruce bark beetles.

8 a.m. Newscast

Legislators approve $46M for Alaska ferries to avert fall shutdown

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

House and Senate lawmakers have reached an agreement to appropriate about $46 million to the Alaska Marine Highway System, paving the way for state ferries to run through the winter months.

Superior Court judge dismisses Pebble-backed Bristol Bay lawsuit

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Judge Yvonne Lamoureaux ruled that the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association was within its authority to fund groups opposed to the proposed Pebble Mine.