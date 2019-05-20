Traveling Music 5-26-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
5-26-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Some Dark Holler
Dwight Yoakam with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Traditional
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?Vol. III
Capitol
3:15
Howlin’ At The Moon
Sam Bush / James L. Ratts and John McEuen
Howlin’ At The Moon
Sugar Hill
2:58
Perfect Love
Sally Barris / Sally Barris
Wilder Girl
www.sallybarris.com
3:11
On the Steps of the Palace (Aux Marches du Palais) –instrumental
Russ Barenberg / Russ Barenberg based on a traditional French tune
When At Last
Compass
2:41
Standing Still
Sally Barris / Sally Barris
Wilder Girl
www.sallybarris.com
4:02
I’ll Be Faithful to You
Emmylou Harris / Paul Kennerly
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?Vol. III
Capitol
2:52
Everything is Possible
Sam Bush / Sam Bush, Deborah Holland
Storyman
Sugar Hill
4:01
There is a Time
Rodney Dillard and Ricky Skaggs / Mitchell Jane, Rodney Dillard
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?Vol. III
Capitol
3:31
And So It Goes
John Denver /
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
Universal
3:33
Spirit is the Journey
Sam Bush / Johnny Clegg
King of My World
Sugar Hill
5:02
Wilder Girl
Sally Barris / Sally Barris, Dorthe Gerlach, Michael Hartmann
Wilder Girl
www.sallybarris.com
3:34
I Just Want To Feel Something
Sam Bush / Jon Randall Stewart
Storyman
Sugar Hill
5:35
Little Monk – instrumental
Russ Barenberg / Russ Barenberg
When At Last
Compass
4:32
One Step Over The Line
John Hiatt, Roseann Cash / John Hiatt
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
Universal
4:20
O Cumberland
Matraca Berg and Emmylou Harris / Matraca Berg, Gary Harrison
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?Vol. III
Capitol
2:00