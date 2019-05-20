Traveling Music 5-26-19

By

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

5-26-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Some Dark Holler

Dwight Yoakam with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band / Traditional

Will the Circle Be Unbroken?Vol. III

Capitol

3:15

Howlin’ At The Moon

Sam Bush / James L. Ratts and John McEuen

Howlin’ At The Moon

Sugar Hill

2:58

Perfect Love

Sally Barris / Sally Barris

Wilder Girl

www.sallybarris.com

3:11

On the Steps of the Palace (Aux Marches du Palais) –instrumental

Russ Barenberg / Russ Barenberg based on a traditional French tune

When At Last

Compass

2:41

Standing Still

Sally Barris / Sally Barris

Wilder Girl

www.sallybarris.com

4:02

I’ll Be Faithful to You

Emmylou Harris / Paul Kennerly

Will the Circle Be Unbroken?Vol. III

Capitol

2:52

Everything is Possible

Sam Bush / Sam Bush, Deborah Holland

Storyman

Sugar Hill

4:01

There is a Time

Rodney Dillard and Ricky Skaggs / Mitchell Jane, Rodney Dillard

Will the Circle Be Unbroken?Vol. III

Capitol

3:31

And So It Goes

John Denver /

Will the Circle Be Unbroken?

Universal

3:33

Spirit is the Journey

Sam Bush / Johnny Clegg

King of My World

Sugar Hill

5:02

Wilder Girl

Sally Barris / Sally Barris, Dorthe Gerlach, Michael Hartmann

Wilder Girl

www.sallybarris.com

3:34

I Just Want To Feel Something

Sam Bush / Jon Randall Stewart

Storyman

Sugar Hill

5:35

Little Monk – instrumental

Russ Barenberg / Russ Barenberg

When At Last

Compass

4:32

One Step Over The Line

John Hiatt, Roseann Cash / John Hiatt

Will the Circle Be Unbroken?

Universal

4:20

O Cumberland

Matraca Berg and Emmylou Harris / Matraca Berg, Gary Harrison

Will the Circle Be Unbroken?Vol. III

Capitol

2:00