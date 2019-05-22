We are Chaga Harvesters | INDIE ALASKA

Gabriel Degange and Allison Dunbar are mushroom people. They first met at a mushroom convention and now, as a couple, they run their own business harvesting natural, Alaska chaga and growing gourmet mushrooms for area restaurants. Chaga is becoming more popular in American culture and can often be found at farmer’s markets in #Alaska, but Gabriel and Allison have designed a method of making chaga tinctures, which help them serve Alaskans better and harness the health benefits of the chaga.

Video and story by Valerie Kern

Timelapse video provided by Far North Fungi

Music by FirstCom Music

To learn more about Gabriel and Allison’s business, Far North Fungi, visit their website at https://www.farnorthfungi.com/