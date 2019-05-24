On the next
Outdoor Explorer we are learning about outdoor summer camps for kids. Once school is out camps are a ritual for many families, however camps have changed a lot in the last 20 years. Camps have become more professional and are not just a month living in the woods. We’ll feature three guests: Brad Cooke with the Municipality of Anchorage’s Kincaid Adventure Camp, Melanie Hooper with Camp Fire, and Chelsea Ferrell with Trailside Discovery Camps.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUESTS:
Brad Cooke with the Municipality of Anchorage’s Kincaid Adventure Camp Melanie Hooper with Camp Fire Chelsea Ferrell with Trailside Discovery Camps.
LINKS:
BROADCAST: Thursday, May 30th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, May 30th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
