Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, June 5, 2019

US House calls for more research on ocean acidification

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The change in ocean chemistry is alarming to subsistence communities and the fishing industry.

Erosion threatens village of Huslia

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

High water and erosion are threatening homes and infrastructure in the Koyokuk River village of Huslia.

Akiak seeks funds to move homes away from river

Associated Press

An Alaska community whose riverbank is quickly eroding is seeking funding to relocate homes.

Nome establishes new public safety commission

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

Nome has a new city commission: the Public Safety Commission. This commission comes after months of work between civilian activists and the local city government.

Juneau’s homeless population declines for first time since 2016

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The numbers are in from the most recent survey of Juneau’s homeless population, and things appear to be improving.

Alaska awards contract to study Medicaid block grant system

Associated Press

Alaska has awarded a contract to study whether the state can become the first in the nation to change its Medicaid program into a block grant system.

North Pacific fish council enters Pebble debate, over state’s objections

Robert Woolsey, KCAW – Sitka

The state of Alaska believes the North Pacific Fishery Management Council is overstepping its bounds, by weighing in on the Pebble Mine Project in Bristol Bay.

State unveils draft hemp regulations

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska took a big step this week toward regulating industrial hemp, a versatile and non-psychoactive form of marijuana. The state Department of Natural Resources unveiled draft regulations for the industry on Monday.

In a rainforest, Southeast Alaska towns face extreme drought

June Leffler, KSTK – Wrangell

Ground zero for the drought is Wrangell, a city that’s struggled for years to keep up with summer water demand.

Alaska Native students get hands-on medical experience at UAA nursing camp

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week, high school students from around the state attended a three-day camp at the University of Alaska Anchorage to learn skills in one of the most in-demand job fields in the state: nursing. It’s part of a UAA program designed to get more Alaska Natives into the medical field.