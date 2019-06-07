Bear awareness and safety

(Photo by Carl Chapman)

It’s summertime and across the state residents and tourists are setting off on wilderness adventures. And in Alaska, the wilderness is also bear country. But what type of bear deterrent should you carry? And what should you do if you encounter a bear? We’ll discuss bear safety on this week’s Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Luc Mehl , adventurer

, adventurer Tom Smith, Associate Professor of Plant & Wildlife Sciences, Brigham Young University

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

