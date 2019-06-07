Thyroid hormone and disease

By
AKPM Staff
-
thyroid gland
Melissa England, an ultrasound technician, scans the thyroid of a simulated patient at Little Rock Air Force Base in Arkansas. (Photo by U.S. Air Force)

In humans, the thyroid gland has a significant effect on our metabolic rate. Thyroid dysfunction can produce many and sometime subtle symptoms. Dr. Jeff Medland and Dr. Pat Nolan join us to discuss the thyroid hormone and thyroid disease on the next Line One- Your Health Connection.

HOST: Dr. KC Kaltenborn, MD
GUEST:

  • Dr. Patrick Nolan, DO, endocrinologist
  • Dr. Jeffery Medland, DO, endocrinologist

PARTICIPATE: This episode has been prerecorded and will not be accepting calls or emails during broadcast.

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

