INUIT: THE ARCTIC WE WANT – DR. DALEE DOROUGH

Dr. Dalee Sambo Dorough (Inuit-Alaska) is the newly elected International Chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council, a non-governmental organization that represents approximately 165,000 Inuit from the Russian Far East, Alaska, Canada and Greenland. She holds a Ph.D. from University of British Columbia, Faculty of Law (2002) and a Master of Arts in Law & Diplomacy from The Fletcher School at Tufts University (1991). She is affiliated with the University of Alaska Anchorage where she served as an Assistant Professor of International Relations within the Department of Political Science from 2008-2018; former Chairperson [2014] and Expert Member of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (2010-2016); and co-Chair of the International Law Association (ILA) Committee on Implementation of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Research interests relate to Indigenous peoples and Arctic issues. Her recent publications include “The Rights, Interests and Role of the Arctic Council Permanent Participants” R. Beckman, T. Henriksen, K. Kraabel, E.J. Molenaar and J.A. Roach (eds) Governance of Arctic Shipping. Balancing Rights and Interests of Arctic States and User States (Brill: 2017); and “Indigenous Peoples’ Right to Cultural Heritage”, co-authored with Siegfried Wiessner, University of Miami School of Law, chapter on Oxford Handbook on Cultural Heritage Law, A. Vrdoljak, ed, forthcoming. Dr. Dorough lives in Anchorage, AK with her husband, Luke Dorough (Waccamaw Siouan) and their 23-year old daughter, Hannah, who is embarking upon a Master’s degree in the UK.

