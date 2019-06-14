Fire danger is high in the Chugach National Forest, south of Anchorage. (Photo by Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media.

Heading into the weekend, officials with the U.S. Forest Service in Anchorage are warning that fire danger is high throughout most of the Chugach National Forest. There are no wildfires burning in the forest currently.

﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿

Alicia King is a public affairs officer with the agency.

“We’ve had a lot of heat and a lot of sunshine lately. And so the lack of rain contributes to the potential determination of moderate fire danger level or high fire danger level,” King said.

King said fires are still permitted in the forest, but the Forest Service is asking residents to be particularly careful.

“We’re asking that people be really cautious about building that fire, making sure the area is clear of debris, that there’s too much of a gust, that they’re not underneath overhanging tree limbs and brushes that could potentially catch on fire,” King said. “And we want to make sure that people really stay with the fire, that they attend to it.”

King says it’s important to make sure fires are fully extinguished, and not putting off any heat, before leaving.