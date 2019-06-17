Alaska News Nightly: Monday, June 17, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Troopers shoot, kill Fairbanks suspect who allegedly wounded officer serving warrants

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska State Troopers are investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting of a suspect this weekend at a residence on the North Side of Fairbanks.

Army investigating fatal humvee crash near Ft. Wainwright

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Army officials are investigating the death of a soldier over the weekend during a field training exercise near Fort Wainwright.

Authorities: Man offered money to ‘rape and murder’ Alaskan

Associated Press

An Indiana man is now charged with murder in the death of Anchorage resident Cynthia Hoffman. Prosecutors say he allegedly tricked a group of teenagers into murdering Hoffman by promising them millions of dollars in exchange for images of the killing.

Court: Alaska sex offender registry violates rights

Associated Press

The Alaska Supreme Court says the state’s sex offender registry violates offenders’ due process rights.

North River wildfire smoke spreads across Norton Sound

Davis Hovey, KNOM – Nome

Smoke from a sizable wildfire outside of Koyuk has been visible for almost a hundred miles in the surrounding Norton Sound area as the wind shifts.

Mat-Su Borough to leave Alaska Municipal League

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough is planning to leave the Alaska Municipal League at the end of June. That’s after Assembly members voted to zero-out funding for membership in the organization earlier this month.

ConocoPhillips picks up another oil prospect west of Prudhoe Bay

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

ConocoPhillips announced it intends to buy 21,000 acres from Caelus Natural Resources, which includes the Nuna oil discovery.

For Quinhagak, climate change means they may have to move

Krysti Shallenberger, ALaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

In Western Alaska, accelerating erosion is forcing several villages to consider moving. In Quinhagak, a village on the Bering Sea, erosion is threatening the sewer lagoon and the building that houses its washeteria and health clinic.

Alaska fishermen appeal Carnival’s $20 million pollution settlement

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

Three Alaskans are appealing a deal reached between Carnival Corporation and federal prosecutors after the world’s largest cruise company recently admitted to violating its felony probation.

Despite ice loss, study shows Chukchi Polar Bears are doing well

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

A ten-year study of Chukchi Polar Bears, conducted from 2008 to 2018, found more bears than expected — and healthy ones, too. That’s despite sea ice loss in the Bering and Chukchi Seas.

For Homer residents with disabilities, accessibility is a waiting game

Renee Gross, KBBI – Homer

The Homer City Council recently adopted an American with Disabilities Act Transition Plan to make Homer more accessible. Legally, the city should have implemented a plan years ago but because of lack of oversight, it’s just now accomplishing that goal.