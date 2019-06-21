Alaska News Nightly: Friday, June 21, 2019

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Legislators, Dunleavy administration expect school funds to be paid during potential lawsuit

Andrew Kitchenman, Alaska Public Media & KTOO – Juneau

The Legislative Council voted unanimously on June 13 to authorize a lawsuit against the Dunleavy administration over education funding.

Legislative Affairs Agency says Wasilla special session could cost more than $1 million

Associated Press

New cost estimates suggest a 30-day special session in Wasilla could cost $1.3 million. The estimates were prepared by the Legislative Affairs Agency, which cited security and logistical concerns with meeting at the Wasilla Middle School, Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s recommended venue.

As sea ice changes in a warming Arctic, new challenges for polar bear research

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

Research on polar bear health and abundance is critical to understanding how the animals are responding to declining sea ice in the warming Arctic. But changes in the ice are also presenting challenges for researchers, who go out and collect information on the bears. So they’re trying to adapt.

Spreading Swan Lake Fire prompts traffic delays and air quality warnings

Kirsten Swann, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

As of Friday, the Swan Lake Fire covered more than 20,000 acres on the Kenai Peninsula, burning within 4 miles of the Sterling Highway.

Planning for 2019 NPR-A oil lease sale begins as feds pursue opening more Arctic land to drilling

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The Interior department is re-evaluating the management plan for the reserve, aiming to open up land that’s currently off-limits to oil leasing.

Nome residents share thoughts on potential deep draft port

Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM – Nome

Nome residents had the chance to share their thoughts about a potential deep draft port in Nome earlier this week during a “community outreach” meeting hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Runner reports first eagle attack of Unalaska’s nesting season

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Unalaska’s had its first bald eagle attack of the nesting season.

Free cooking class dishes up simple and creative summer recipes

Ari Snider, KFSK – Petersburg

Summer has finally arrived, bringing with it an abundance of fresh vegetables. But what to do with all that kale? And how do you even cook a turnip anyway? Fortunately, local chef Alisa Jestel is here to help, through a series of cooking classes happening in Petersburg this summer in collaboration with Farragut Farm.

AK: New Kodiak park dedicated to Alutiiq ancestors uprooted from their homeland

Kavitha George, KMXT – Kodiak

The Kodiak Alutiiq/ Sugpiaq Repatriation Commission has been working for years to recover artifacts and human remains of the community’s ancestors. As part of that effort, a new park in downtown Kodiak is dedicated to ancestors uprooted from their homeland.

49 Voices: Dimetros Baynesagn

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Dimetros Baynesagn in Anchorage. Baynesagn is a UAA student originally from Ethiopia.