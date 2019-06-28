Tuberculosis | Line One: Your Health Connection

Tuberculosis has had a devastating history in Alaska with Alaska Native people suffering the worst. Infection and death rates in Alaska in the early 1900s were among the highest in the world. While the disease is now both preventable and curable, Alaska still has a TB rate about three times higher than the national rate.

For more health-related information, tune into the call-in radio program for Line One: Your Health Connection every Wednesday morning at 10 AM on alaskapublic.org or on 91.1 FM in Anchorage, Alaska.

This health tip made possible in part by The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority.