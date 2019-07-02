Traveling Music 7-28-19

By

Traveling Music

Shonti Elder

7-28-19

Format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Same River Twice

Kane’s River / David Thompson, Julie Elkins

Same River Twice

Snake River Records

3:54

Ocean of Dreams

Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien

Fishing Music

Snake River Records

4:05

Immigrant Shoes

Sylvia / music by John Mock, lyrics Thom Schuyler, Sylvia Hutton

It’s All in the Family

Red Pony Records

4:10

Billy Taylor

John Lowell & Ben Winship / lyrics traditional, music Karine Polwart

Occupational Hazards

Snake River Records

4:00

Spanish Peaks, China Moon

Julie Elkins and David Thompson / David Thompson

My Feet Won’t Miss This Ground

Snake River Records

5:15

I Love You By Heart

Sylvia / Jerry Gillespie, Stan Webb

Second Bloom: The Hits Re-Imagined

www.SylviaMusic.com

3:35

Take Me Back Home

Kane’s River / Julie Elkins, Jerry Nettuno

Official Bootleg #1

Snake River Records

4:24

Cumberland Rose

Sylvia / Craig Bickhardt, Jeff Pennig

It’s All in the Family

Red Pony Records

5:20

Billy Gray

Ben Winship & John Lowell / Norman Blake

Chicken Feed & Baling Twine

Snake River Records

4:01

Upstream – instrumental

John Lowell, Ben Winship / David Thompson

Fishing Music

Snake River Records

4:08

All in the Family

Sylvia / music by John Mock, lyrics Thom Schuyler, Sylvia Hutton

It’s All in the Family

Red Pony Records

4:01

Church of the Wandering Stream

Mollie O’Brien, Ben Winship / David A. Thompson

Fishing Music II

Snake Records

3:39

This Little Town

Kane’s River / John Lowell

Same River Twice

Snake River Records

4:15