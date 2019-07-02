Traveling Music 7-28-19

Traveling Music
Shonti Elder
7-28-19
Format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Same River Twice
Kane’s River / David Thompson, Julie Elkins
Same River Twice
Snake River Records
3:54
Ocean of Dreams
Tim O’Brien / Tim O’Brien
Fishing Music
Snake River Records
4:05
Immigrant Shoes
Sylvia / music by John Mock, lyrics Thom Schuyler, Sylvia Hutton
It’s All in the Family
Red Pony Records
4:10
Billy Taylor
John Lowell & Ben Winship / lyrics traditional, music Karine Polwart
Occupational Hazards
Snake River Records
4:00
Spanish Peaks, China Moon
Julie Elkins and David Thompson / David Thompson
My Feet Won’t Miss This Ground
Snake River Records
5:15
I Love You By Heart
Sylvia / Jerry Gillespie, Stan Webb
Second Bloom: The Hits Re-Imagined
www.SylviaMusic.com
3:35
Take Me Back Home
Kane’s River / Julie Elkins, Jerry Nettuno
Official Bootleg #1
Snake River Records
4:24
Cumberland Rose
Sylvia / Craig Bickhardt, Jeff Pennig
It’s All in the Family
Red Pony Records
5:20
Billy Gray
Ben Winship & John Lowell / Norman Blake
Chicken Feed & Baling Twine
Snake River Records
4:01
Upstream – instrumental
John Lowell, Ben Winship / David Thompson
Fishing Music
Snake River Records
4:08
All in the Family
Sylvia / music by John Mock, lyrics Thom Schuyler, Sylvia Hutton
It’s All in the Family
Red Pony Records
4:01
Church of the Wandering Stream
Mollie O’Brien, Ben Winship / David A. Thompson
Fishing Music II
Snake Records
3:39
This Little Town
Kane’s River / John Lowell
Same River Twice
Snake River Records
4:15