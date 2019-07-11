Dealing with the loss of an active duty family member

(Photo courtesy Gunnery Sgt. Mark Oliva/U.S. Marine Corps)

The death of a son or daughter while on active duty leaves parents devastated, confused, angry and usually with no good answers to the the many questions they have about their child’s death. Parents live daily with this fear when their child makes the decision to serve, but when the reality comes to be, loss is often complicated by many factors that they could not have imagined.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUEST:

Joanne Steen, MS, NCC, author of “We Regret to Inform You: A Survival Guide for Gold Star Parents“

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: