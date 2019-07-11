Dealing with the loss of an active duty family member

The death of a son or daughter while on active duty leaves parents devastated, confused, angry and usually with no good answers to the the many questions they have about their child’s death. Parents live daily with this fear when their child makes the decision to serve, but when the reality comes to be, loss is often complicated by many factors that they could not have imagined.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUEST:
- Joanne Steen, MS, NCC, author of “We Regret to Inform You: A Survival Guide for Gold Star Parents“
LINKS:
- Former U.S. Marine Corp service member Michelle Moskiewicz shares the five things she learned about child loss in the military
- Former U.S. Army ranger Ross Ritchell shares how the death of a fellow ranger connected him to another family for life
- The U.S. Department of Defense Military OneSource program offers ways to cope after the loss of a loved one during active duty
- Mental Health America has bereavement and grief information for military families
