Night Music: July 13th, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for July 13th with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Double Trouble

David Berger / Warren

Sing Me a Love Song

SST 2207

4:47

Rhythm Method

Chuck Bergeron

Loyalties

Gayle Force 9501

8:20

Gayle Force

Chuck Bergeron

Loyalties

Gayle Force 9501

8:14

Things She Said

Jeff Berman

Things She Said

Palmetto PM-2002

7:21

The Pitch

Jeff Berman

Things She Said

Palmetto PM-2002

5:03

Fun Ride

Warren Bernhardt / Evans

Warren Bernhardt Trio

dmp CD-441

4:09

Rainbows

Warren Bernhardt

Warren Bernhardt Trio

dmp CD-441

7:01

Lonely Woman

Steve Berrios / Coleman

First World

Milestone MCD-9234-2

4:32

9:00 – 10:00

No Blues

Lubriphonic

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:37

The Covenant

Nasar Abadey & Supernova

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

5:41

Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

Nicolas King / Crewe

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:56

Big Apple Suite: Big Apple Blues

Matt Savage

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:04

Love is a Mystery

The Blue Gardenias / Cleary

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:13

Nice and Easy

Sylvia Thompson / Bergman

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:51

El Diesel

Miguel Mambo and Carte-Blanc / Shinn

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:11

In the Presence of Her Man

Michelle Cruz

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:51

Alexander’s Ragtime Band

Casey Kilroy / Berlin

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:15

Two-Fold

Jolley Brothers

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

6:01

I Love the Way You’re Breaking My Heart

Margie Nelson / Dreke

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:44

Sixth Sense: II. Say It Softly 41

Cory Barnfield / Yasinitsky

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

3:07

Christmas Eve, Sweetheart

John Stevens

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #3

Oasis Manufacturing

4:50