Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 17, 2019

Dunleavy calls lawmakers to Juneau to continue special session

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

In a declaration Wednesday, Governor Mike Dunleavy amended his call for the second special session to have it take place in Juneau, rather than his original choice: Wasilla.

ACLU sues Dunleavy over “punitive” cuts to court system

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The civil rights group claims that the move by the governor infringes on the separation of powers laid out in Alaska’s constitution.

National credit rating agency downgrades University of Alaska’s credit rating by three notches

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The lower rating means it will be more expensive for the university to borrow money for various projects.

Alaska State Arts Council shuts down after funding loss

Associated Press

The Alaska State Council on the Arts has closed its doors. The Anchorage Daily News reports about 50 people turned out Monday to acknowledge the closing of the organization.

Alaska sees first measles case since 2015

Abbey Collins, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the diagnosis was confirmed Tuesday, in an unvaccinated teenager from the Kenai Peninsula.

‘We’re never going to surrender’ — Sarah James on a life fighting oil drilling in the Arctic Refuge

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Sarah James’ desire to preserve the Neets’aii Gwich’in way of life drove her into the thick of the battle over oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Owner of tug that spilled diesel in Canadian waters fined millions

Jacob Resneck, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The owner of a tug and barge that grounded and spilled diesel in Canadian waters on its return from Southeast Alaska will pay a multi-million dollar fine.

Bears try to move in, Angoon sets boundaries

Nina Sparling, KCAW – Sitka

Furry visitors have kept the residents of Angoon on their toes for the past few weeks. Several bears have made a habit of passing through town.

Author of ‘American Predator’ describes murder spree of Israel Keyes

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A book out this summer takes an extensive look at Israel Keyes, the man federal authorities say admitted to kidnapping and murdering teenager Samantha Koenig in Alaska, and others in the Lower 48.