ADN report: Lack of village police leads to hiring cops with criminal records

In some parts of Alaska, local governments are so desperate for law enforcement they’ve had to hire people with criminal records. For example, in the village of Stebbins, all seven police officers have been convicted of domestic violence.

The problem is detailed in the second part of the Anchorage Daily News’ series called “Lawless,” which is looking at criminal justice in Alaska in conjunction with ProPublica.

ADN reporter Kyle Hopkins spoke with Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove. Kopkins said Part 1 of the Lawless series — that found one in three Alaska villages has no consistent local police presence — built a foundation for the reporting in Part 2, out Thursday.