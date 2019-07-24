Kenai murder suspect has prior violent crime convictions

Kenai police car (Photo courtesy of City of Kenai)

The Kenai police have identified a suspect in an alleged double homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Masonn Byrd of Kenai was arrested Tuesday night and charged with two counts of first degree murder.

The preliminary investigation alleges Byrd shot 60-year-old Rachelle Armstrong and her daughter, 39-year-old Lisa Rutzebeck, both of Kenai.

Alaska court records indicate Byrd has had multiple run ins with the law, including a previous attempted murder charge in 2016 that was dismissed in a plea deal that saw Byrd plead guilty to a weapons charge and second and third degree assault causing injury. Byrd was arraigned in Kenai Wednesday morning.