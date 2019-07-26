Chair of Rasmuson Foundation, and Dunleavy voter, walks back support for governor

Ed Rasmuson, chair of the Rasmuson Foundation board (Photo courtesy of Rasmuson Foundation)

Ed Rasmuson is a third generation Alaskan from a successful banking family. He’s also a political conservative, and gave $25,000 to a group that supported Republican Mike Dunleavy in his successful bid to become governor last year.

But then, Dunleavy proposed steep cuts to social services and other government programs. And, among other cuts, Dunleavy vetoed about 40 percent of the university system’s funding.

That’s a big problem for Rasmuson, who also serves as chair of the board for the Rasmuson Foundation, which supports an array of programs for poor Alaskans, artists and others. Now, he says, he regrets voting for Dunleavy and supporting his campaign.

Asked for a response on Rasmuson’s criticisms, Governor Dunleavy’s spokesman Matt Shuckerow said, QUOTE, “People are welcome and entitled to their own opinions.”