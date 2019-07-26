Exploring Hatcher Pass

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-
State Park employee Hobbs Barber and volunteer Gabby Bejarano. Photo: Paul Twardock.
The lodge at Hatcher Pass. Photo: Paul Twardock.

Hatcher Pass and the Independence Mine State Historical Park are popular summer
destinations for hikers, climbers, bikers and berry pickers. 60 miles north of Anchorage, near Palmer, the Park also has a fascinating human and geological history. This week’s Outdoor Explorer visits the park with State Park employee Hobbs Barber and volunteer Gabby Bejarano to learn about recreational and educational opportunities at Hatcher Pass. Our second guest will be long time Hatcher Pass resident Dan Renshaw discussing the mining history and geology of Hatcher Pass.

HOST: Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Hobbs Barber and Gabby Bejarano
  • Dan Renshaw

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 1st, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, August 1st, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

